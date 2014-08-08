版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 9日 星期六 03:34 BJT

Judge rejects $324.5 mln settlement over Apple, Google hiring

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a $324.5 million settlement between tech workers and companies including Apple and Google in a lawsuit accusing the companies of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's workers.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, said the proposed settlement amount "falls below the range of reasonableness." Intel and Adobe were also part of the deal. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐