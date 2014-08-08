Judge rejects $324.5 mln settlement over Apple, Google hiring

BRIEF-Nucor Q1 earnings per share $1.11
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 8 A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a $324.5 million settlement between tech workers and companies including Apple and Google in a lawsuit accusing the companies of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's workers.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, said the proposed settlement amount "falls below the range of reasonableness." Intel and Adobe were also part of the deal. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* BioPharmX completes last subject visit in its phase 2B trial of BPX-01, expects to report topline results first half of May 2017
* Plumas bancorp says declared a regular semi-annual cash dividend on plumas bancorp common stock of $0.14 per share