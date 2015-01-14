版本:
Apple, Google reach new deal with workers in U.S. lawsuit over hiring

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 13 Four tech companies including Apple Inc and Google Inc have agreed to a new settlement that would resolve an antitrust class action lawsuit over wage suppression in Silicon Valley, according to a U.S. court filing on Tuesday.

Workers accused the firms of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's employees. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, last year rejected a $324.5 million settlement of the lawsuit as too low after one of the named plaintiffs objected.

That worker will support the new agreement, his attorney Daniel Girard said. However, Girard declined to disclose the amount, and it was not included in the court filing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
