Judge says concerned about Apple, Google hiring settlement

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 19 A U.S. judge on Thursday said she had concerns about approving a $324.5 million settlement involving Apple, Google and two other tech companies where they were accused of conspiring to avoid poaching each other's workers.

Tech workers filed a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc , Google Inc, Intel Inc and Adobe Systems Inc in 2011, alleging they conspired to refrain from soliciting one another's employees in order to avert a salary war.

The four companies agreed to settle with the plaintiffs in April for a total of $324.5 million. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California must approve the deal.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Koh said she had "concerns" about whether the settlement amount was sufficient for the plaintiffs, though she said she had not made a decision about approval. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)