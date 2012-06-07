US judge cancels Apple-Google phone patent trial

* Judge Posner says neither side could prove damages
* Apple sued Motorola Mobility, which countersued
* Patents related to mobile phones, tablets
* Google bought Motorola Mobility for $12.5 bln in May
By Jonathan Stempel
June 7 A federal judge canceled a scheduled June
11 trial between Apple Inc and Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility unit over patents related to mobile phones and
tablet computers, and expects to dismiss both sides' cases
because neither can prove damages.
In a "tentative" order, U.S. Circuit Judge Richard Posner in
Chicago on Thursday said each company's case should be dismissed
with prejudice, meaning it cannot be brought again.
He said neither Apple nor Motorola Mobility had enough
admissible evidence of damages to withstand dismissal.
Posner also said to grant injunctions against infringements
"would impose costs disproportionate to the harm to the patentee
and the benefit of the alleged infringement to the alleged
infringer and would be contrary to the public interest."
The judge said he expects to more fully explain his
reasoning in a written opinion within one week. Posner normally
handles appeals, rather than cases in trial court.
Apple and Google did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
A trial, which would have been before a jury, would have
been the first between the companies since Google last month
bought Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
It is one of many lawsuits worldwide pitting Apple, whose
iPhone is the world's most popular smartphone, against Motorola
Mobility, whose parent produces the Android operating system.
In 2012, the iPhone is expected to capture more than 20
percent of the global smartphone market, while 61 percent of
smartphones will use the Android system, International Data Corp
said on Wednesday.
Apple had sued Motorola Mobility for alleged infringements
of four patents, but a May 22 ruling by Posner scuttled its
damages claims on two of those patents. Motorola Mobility had
sued over one patent.
Apple is based in Cupertino, California, and Google is based
in Mountain View, California.
The case is Apple Inc et al v. Motorola Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 11-08540.