Apple issues $1.5 bln in green bonds in first sale

WASHINGTON Feb 17 Apple has issued $1.5 billion
in bonds dedicated to financing clean energy projects across its
global business operations, the largest green bond to be issued
by a U.S. corporation, the company's head of environmental
policy said Wednesday.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant said proceeds
from the green bond sales will be used to finance renewable
energy, energy storage and energy efficiency projects, green
buildings and resource conservation efforts.
"This will allow investors to show they will put their money
where their hearts and concerns are," Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice
president of environment, policy and social initiatives, told
Reuters.
Although green bonds comprise a small fraction of the
overall bond market, demand is expected to grow as investors
seek lower-carbon investments.
Moody's Investor Services said earlier this month it expects
to see the issuance of green bonds rise to over $50 billion this
year, following a record $42.4 billion issuance in 2015 due to
the global climate change agreement reached in Paris in
December.
Jackson said the Paris agreement prompted Apple to launch
the green bond since hundreds of companies pledged to green
their investments at the U.N. climate summit.
Some investors have said the green bond market has been
hamstrung by a lack of commonly agreed standards on what
constitutes a green bond and transparency about how proceeds
from sales are used.
The definition of a green bond varies greatly. Socially
conscious mutual funds, insurers and other likely buyers use
different voluntary guidelines for investing in green bonds.
Apple will use the Green Bond Principles established by a
group of financial institutions including BlackRock Inc and
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Consultancy Sustainalytics has reviewed Apple's green bond
framework to make sure it meets those standards. Accountancy
Ernst & Young will do an annual audit of how the green bond
proceeds are used.
Apple is expected to spend the majority of proceeds within
two years of the issuance of the bonds.
Apple has taken steps to reduce its carbon footprint in its
home state of California and at facilities across the globe and
is pushing its suppliers to switch to renewable energy.
In October, the company announced steps to green its
operations in China by bringing on over 200 megawatts of
renewable energy and working with its suppliers, including
Foxconn, to switch to cleaner energy sources.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)