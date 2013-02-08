Einhorn case against Apple rests on rarely used legal tactic

* Manhattan federal court due to hear arguments Feb. 22
* Little case law exists on "bundling" rules in proxies
* Einhorn's Greenlight represented by long-time counsel Akin
Gump
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Hedge fund star David Einhorn
wants to force Apple Inc to share some of its huge cash
pile with investors, but his lawsuit rests on a U.S. securities
rule that has little court precedent surrounding it.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital sued the iPad and iPhone maker
in U.S. District Court in Manhattan on Thursday to try to
prevent Apple from eliminating preferred stock from its charter.
The suit is part of Einhorn's bid to pressure Apple to use some
of its $137 billion in cash to issue perpetual preferred shares
that pay dividends to existing shareholders.
The suit contends that Apple has violated Securities and
Exchange Commission rules that prohibit companies from
"bundling" together unrelated matters into a single proposal for
a shareholder vote.
Establishing that Apple violated the rules could be tricky.
Little to no case law exists on the question, and the SEC's own
rule is relatively general with little guidance, legal experts
said.
Still, James Cox, a professor at Duke University School of
Law, said he thinks Einhorn "has a hell of good case."
"I think he's got Apple in the crosshairs," he added, saying
that it "strikes me as fairly dramatic case of bundling."
The hedge fund manager is seeking an injunction to block a
Feb. 27 shareholder vote on the proposal, saying Apple violated
Section 14 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Arguments are
due to be heard before U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan on
Feb. 22. Apple has until Feb. 15 to file a response with the
court to the Greenlight complaint.
The proxy proposal at issue, Proposal No. 2, seeks to amend
Apple's articles of incorporation in three ways: by providing
for majority voting for directors, establishing a par value for
Apple stock, and eliminating its ability to issue preferred
stock.
Einhorn is represented by law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer &
Feld, Greenlight's long-time outside counsel. No lawyer for
Apple is yet listed on the court docket, and a representative
declined to say who would represent Apple in the case.
It is unclear how Apple will respond in its formal reply to
the lawsuits. On Thursday, Apple said Einhorn's lawsuit was
"misguided" and that adoption of Proposal No. 2 would not
preclude preferred share issuances in future.
"Currently, Apple's articles of incorporation provide for
the issuance of 'blank check' preferred stock by the Board of
Directors without shareholder approval," Apple said. "If
Proposal #2 is adopted, our shareholders would have the right to
approve the issuance of preferred stock."
Greenlight in its complaint said it supports two of the
proposals but not getting rid of preferred stock. Einhorn deems
preferred stock superior to dividends or share buybacks, and has
separately put forward a proposal for an issuance of Apple
preferred stock with a perpetual 4 percent dividend.
But as Apple's proxy proposal is structured, Greenlight
said, shareholders have "no choice but to either vote in favor
of an amendment they oppose, or against an amendment they
support."
Few lawsuits have ever been filed challenging proposals
under the rules, a situation some legal experts attributed to
the normally passive nature of shareholders.
"In most cases you're not going to get a lot of complaining
about bundling," said Brian Slipakoff, special counsel at law
firm Duane Morris in Philadelphia.
In one of the few related lawsuits, the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York in 1999 recognized an implied
private right of action by shareholders suing over alleged
antibundling rule violations.
That precedent could back Einhorn in his legal standing to
bring the case. The appeals court ruling was cited by Greenlight
in additional court papers filed late on Thursday.
Francis Vasquez, a lawyer with the law firm White & Case who
is not involved in the case, said Apple may argue that because
the stockholder proposals in Proposal 2 are all amendments to
the charter, they are properly related.
The California company has another five proposals up for a
vote, which are not being challenged by Einhorn and do not
involve amending Apple's charter. Those measures focus on
matters such as director elections and executive compensation.
"Apple's first argument likely is going to be, 'Look, these
are all amendments we put in one place, they don't have to do
with the other items,'" Vasquez said.
The antibundling rules date to 1992. John Coffee, a
professor at Columbia Law School, said the idea was to "prevent
managements from bribing shareholders with a sweetener into
voting for a proposal they would otherwise reject."
The case is Greenlight Capital LP, et al., v. Apple Inc.,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, 13-900.