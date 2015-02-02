Apple to invest $2 bln to convert sapphire plant to data center

Feb 2 Apple Inc said it plans to invest $2 billion to convert a failed sapphire glass plant in Arizona into a data command center.

Apple partnered with GT Advanced Technologies Inc, to set up the plant in Mesa in 2013 to manufacture scratch-resistant sapphire screens.

But GT Advanced filed for bankruptcy last October and closed the plant, after the company's sapphire glass was left out of Apple's new iPhones.

"This multi-billion dollar project is one of the largest investments we've ever made," Apple spokeswoman Rachel Wolf said in a statement on Monday.

The investment is expected to create 600 engineering and construction jobs at the data center, Apple said, adding that the plant would be powered mostly by solar energy. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Noel Randewich in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)