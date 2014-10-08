Apple says surprised by GT's bankruptcy filing

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Apple Inc said on
Wednesday it was taken by surprise by supplier GT Advanced
Technologies Inc's bankruptcy filing this week, and is
now considering its next steps.
GT Advanced, slated to supply scratch-resistant sapphire
displays from a new Arizona factory Apple is helping bankroll,
filed for bankruptcy on Monday but has offered little
explanation as to why.
In the iPhone maker's first public response, it said it was
working with Arizona officials on its next moves.
"We are focused on preserving jobs in Arizona following GT's
surprising decision and we will continue to work with state and
local officials as we consider our next steps," spokesman Chris
Gaither said.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)