UPDATE 1-Apple says surprised by GT's bankruptcy filing

(Adds background on GT Advanced, share move)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 Apple Inc said on
Wednesday it was surprised by supplier GT Advanced Technologies
Inc's bankruptcy filing this week, and is now
considering its next steps.
GT Advanced, slated to supply scratch-resistant sapphire
displays from a new Arizona factory Apple is helping bankroll,
filed for bankruptcy on Monday but has offered little
explanation as to why.
In the iPhone maker's first public response, it said it was
working with Arizona officials on its next moves.
"We are focused on preserving jobs in Arizona following GT's
surprising decision and we will continue to work with state and
local officials as we consider our next steps," spokesman Chris
Gaither said.
GT's first Chapter 11 bankruptcy court hearing is set for
Thursday. The New Hampshire-based company has said it will then
explain what led to Monday's surprise bankruptcy filing that
wiped out 90 percent of the sapphire supplier's market value.
Until the hearing, industry insiders and Wall Street
analysts have been left to speculate as to what triggered the
move. Apple's supply chain is said to be one of the best-run in
the consumer electronics business.
GT's shares had more than doubled in the nine months between
November's announcement of the new Arizona plant and the launch
of Apple's new large-screen iPhones on Sept. 9. Investors had
hoped GT would replicate Corning Inc's success with
Gorilla Glass.
Shares of GT were up 30 percent at $1.57 on Wednesday
morning. On Monday morning, the shares opened at $11.06.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
David Gregorio)