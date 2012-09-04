No proof hackers stole Apple data from agent's laptop -FBI

NEW YORK, Sept 4 The FBI on Tuesday said there
was "no evidence" to support claims that hacking group Anonymous
had infiltrated an FBI agent's laptop and lifted a file with
identification numbers for more than 12 million Apple products.
Anonymous affiliate "AntiSec" on Monday posted a file on the
Internet that it said contained more than 1 million of the Apple
numbers. AntiSec said it had taken them from a Federal
Bureau of Investigation agent's laptop in March.
"At this time there is no evidence indicating that an FBI
laptop was compromised or that the FBI either sought or obtained
this data," an FBI spokesman said in a statement.
Apple representatives were not immediately available to
comment.