Apple's ResearchKit to give scientists ready access to study subjects

| CHICAGO, March 9
CHICAGO, March 9 Apple Inc on Monday
released ResearchKit, an open-source software tool designed to
give scientists a new way to gather information on patients by
using their iPhones.
Several top research institutions have already developed
applications to work on the ResearchKit platform, including
those pursuing clinical studies on asthma, breast cancer, heart
disease, diabetes and Parkinson's disease. They include Stanford
University School of Medicine and Weill Cornell Medical College.
The format will allow users to decide if they want to
participate in a study and decide how their data is to be shared
with researchers.
"With hundreds of millions of iPhones in use around the
world, we saw an opportunity for Apple to have an even greater
impact by empowering people to participate in and contribute to
medical research," said Jeff Williams, Apple's senior vice
president of Operations, said in a statement.
The ResearchKit platform is designed to work hand in hand
with Apple's HealthKit software, which allows iPhones to work
with health and fitness apps that gather information on weight,
blood pressure, glucose levels and asthma inhaler use.
The ResearchKit also allows researchers access to
accelerometer, microphone, gyroscope and GPS sensors in the
iPhone to gain insight into a patient's gait, motor impairment,
fitness, speech and memory.
The software is also designed to help researchers build more
diverse study populations, which traditionally have been limited
by physical proximity to large academic medical centers.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)