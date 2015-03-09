Got diabetes? There's an app for that

| CHICAGO, March 9
CHICAGO, March 9 U.S. health researchers said on
Monday they are targeting millions of smartphone users with
Apple Inc's new software tool, hoping to collect an
unprecedented amount of data on major diseases by tracking their
behaviors via iPhone.
The ResearchKit software tool, an open source platform,
allows researchers to design applications that use built-in
sensors on the iPhone along with data from other wearable
devices to gather real-time health data. Scientists from
Stanford University School of Medicine and Weill Cornell Medical
College are among the first to offer apps for diseases like
diabetes and heart disease.
For example, Massachusetts General Hospital's GlucoSuccess
app allows diabetics to participate in a research study that
gives feedback on how their diet and exercise patterns impact
daily glucose readings. It asks volunteers whether they have
taken all of their medications or inspected their feet.
"It's very hard in practice for people to carry out all the
recommendations and stick with them over time," said Dr. Stanley
Shaw, co-director of the Center for Assessment Technology and
Continuous Health at Massachusetts General.
Other apps released on Monday involve studies on asthma,
breast cancer and Parkinson's disease. For volunteers, the apps
are designed to help people with chronic disease follow through
with important health behaviors.
For researchers, the data improves upon the many pages of
survey questions study volunteers had to fill out, often based
on their recollection of what they ate in the prior week or how
many minutes they put in at the gym.
Shaw said the fact that Apple made ResearchKit open source
will allow "a whole host of medical researchers" to develop apps
for their own research projects.
"We view this as the opening salvo," he said.
The MyHeart Counts app will collect data about physical
activity and cardiac risk factors for Stanford scientists
studying heart disease. It allows users to complete tasks, such
as performing a six-minute walk if they are able, and answer
surveys from their iPhone, and provide them with an assessment
of their heart health and information on how to improve it.
The app can tap into data gathered by other wearable gadgets
such as Jawbone or Fitbit, but it can also be used with the
iPhone, as long as people remember to keep their phones turned
on, said Dr. Euan Ashley, chair of Stanford's biomedical data
science initiative.
Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of
Health, sees mobile health playing a major role in the
president's $215 million precision medicine
initiative.
He anticipates tech companies will use large patient studies
as a "test bed for a lot of the technologies they are
developing."
"The Googles and the Apples and the Qualcomms are certainly
paying close attention to the potential of this," Collins said
in a recent interview with Reuters.
Researchers say ResearchKit simplifies their recruiting
work. Volunteers can decide how much data to share directly with
the research institutions. "The data does not go to Apple,"
Ashley said.
Dr. Eric Schadt, a genomics professor at the Icahn School of
Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai, used the platform to develop
an asthma app along with Weill Cornell Medical College and
LifeMap Solutions, a subsidiary of BioTime.
The fact that researchers can recruit, consent and enroll
participants remotely should produce study sample sizes that are
"orders of magnitude" greater than in the past at a fraction of
the cost, Schadt said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bernard Orr)