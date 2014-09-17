Bug delays Apple's HealthKit availability on iOS 8

Sept 17 Apple Inc said it found a bug in HealthKit, delaying the healthcare application platform's availability on the iPhone maker's iOS 8 operating systems.

"We're working quickly to have the bug fixed in a software update and have HealthKit apps available by the end of the month," a company spokesperson said in an email on Wednesday.

HealthKit gathers data such as blood pressure and weight from various health apps on the iPhone or iPad so that it can be viewed by doctors in one place with a patient's consent.

Regulated medical devices, such as glucose monitors with accompanying iPhone apps, can send information to HealthKit. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)