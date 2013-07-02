Apple hires former Yves Saint Laurent CEO for 'special projects'

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Apple Inc has hired the former chief executive of French luxury group Yves Saint Laurent for "special projects" reporting to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul Deneve to Apple," spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said. "He'll be working on special projects as a vice president reporting directly to Tim Cook."

Deneve, who joined Yves Saint Laurent in 2011 after holding senior positions at fashion brands Courreges, Nina Ricci and Lanvin, held several sales and marketing jobs at Apple in Europe between 1990 and 1997.

It is unclear what special projects Deneve will be overseeing at Apple, which is still looking for someone to head its retail operations following the ouster of John Browett last year after less than a year on the job.