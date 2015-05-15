Accessories for Apple's HomeKit to hit stores next month

May 14 The first batch of home automation accessories, such as thermostats and garage door openers, compatible with Apple Inc's software platform will go on sale in June, the tech company said Thursday.

HomeKit is a set of tools in Apple's iOS 8 software designed to work with smart home devices. The company announced the home automation platform at its conference for developers last year, but devices compatible with the software have yet to appear in stores.

"HomeKit has been available for just a few months and we already have dozens of partners who have committed to bringing HomeKit accessories to market and we're looking forward to the first ones coming next month," Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said in a statement.

Apple did not specify where the accessories would be sold.

Apple's statement followed a report from Fortune that the first HomeKit enabled devices would not be available until August or September. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)