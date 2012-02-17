Apple did not infringe HTC patented technology-ITC

Baidu Inc's quarterly revenue falls 2.6 pct
Feb 23 Baidu Inc reported a second straight drop in quarterly revenue as regulatory scrutiny into healthcare and related advertisements continued to take a toll on the Chinese internet search giant.
Feb 17 Apple Inc did not infringe patented technology owned by Android phonemaker HTC Corp , the U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday, the latest ruling in the wide-ranging smartphone patent wars.
The complaint - one of several the two companies have filed against each other - is a proxy for the larger fight for market share between Apple's products and Google Inc's Android software for cellphones and tablets, many of which HTC makes.
* Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc reports 2016 financial results
* Continental building products reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results