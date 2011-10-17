版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 17日 星期一 23:24 BJT

HTC loses preliminary decision vs Apple at ITC

WASHINGTON Oct 17 Taiwan's HTC Corp (2498.TW) lost a patent infringement complaint filed against Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a preliminary decision at the International Trade Commission on Monday.

The ITC administrative law judge found "no violation" by Apple of four HTC patents.

In February, the full commission will give a thumbs up or thumbs down on the ITC judge's decision.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐