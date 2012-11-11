UPDATE 1-Apple and HTC settle global patent battle

By Dan Levine
Nov 10 Apple Inc and HTC Corp
announced on Saturday a global patent settlement and 10-year
licensing agreement that ends one of the first major
conflagrations of the smartphone patent wars.
Apple sued HTC in 2010, accusing the Taiwanese handset
company of infringing on the iPhone maker's patented technology.
It was Apple's first major legal salvo against a manufacturer
that used Google's Android operating system.
Apple and HTC did not disclose specific terms of the deal.
In a joint statement, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said he was
glad to reach a settlement.
"We will continue to stay laser focused on product
innovation," Cook said. HTC chief executive Peter Chou said his
company was pleased to resolve the dispute so it could "focus on
innovation instead of litigation."
Since Apple first sued HTC, its smartphone patent war has
engulfed competitors like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Google's Motorola Mobility unit.
The iPhone maker won a $1.05 billion verdict against Samsung
in August, while litigation against Motorola has failed to
produce any decisive wins.
However, Apple had the most success against HTC when it came
to using litigation to actually disrupt the flow of products
into the crucial U.S. market.
Late last year, the U.S. International Trade Commission
ruled that HTC had infringed upon one of four patents Apple had
disputed and imposed a sales ban on some of the Taiwanese
maker's phones.
Though HTC said it had devised a technical workaround to
Apple's patents, the company announced in May that shipments of
its phones were being held up by U.S. customs officials.
Once one of the industry's high flyers, HTC has been badly
hit by competition from Apple and Samsung. Last month HTC
forecast a 14.5 percent fall in revenue in the fourth quarter
from the third, worse than analyst forecasts and the second
straight quarterly decline this year.