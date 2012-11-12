Shares of HTC limit-up after settling patent issues with Apple

TAIPEI Nov 12 Shares of HTC Corp jumped by their permitted daily limit on Monday after the Taiwanese smartphone maker and Apple Inc announced a global patent settlement and 10-year licensing agreement.

The shares were up 6.86 percent at T$241.50 in broader market that opened up 0.15 percent.

HTC and Apple's settlement and licensing agreement on Saturday ended one of the first major conflagrations of the smartphone patent wars.

The California giant sued HTC in 2010, its first major legal salvo against a manufacturer that used Google's Android operating system.