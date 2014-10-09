Icahn says he'd like to see Apple buy back $100 billion in stock

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
BOSTON Oct 9 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who called on Apple to buy back more stock in a public letter released on Thursday, put a number to his plan, saying he would like the company to buy back as much as $100 billion in stock.
Speaking on cable television CNBC, Icahn said that he hopes other shareholders will join him in appealing to the company to buy back more stock. He also said that Apple CEO Tim Cook agrees with him that the company is undervalued.
In April Apple raised its share repurchase authorization to $90 billion from $60 billion announced a year earlier.
Icahn called the iPhone6 a "watershed event" for the company. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.