China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who is urging Apple Inc to expand its share buyback plan, said on Wednesday he has written a letter to Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook and will reveal the contents on a website to be launched on Thursday.
"Just sent a letter to Tim Cook. Full letter will be disclosed on my website, the Shareholders' Square Table, which will be launched tomorrow," he said on Twitter.
Apple could not be immediately reached for comment.
Icahn, who has said his stake in Apple is worth around $2 billion, had dinner last month with Cook and Apple Chief Financial Officer Peter Oppenheimer and described the meeting as "cordial."
In August, Icahn told Reuters that "Apple has the ability to do a $150 billion buyback now by borrowing funds at 3 percent.
He also said at the time that "if Apple does this now and earnings increase at only 10 percent, the stock - even keeping the same multiple currently - should trade at $700 a share."
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.