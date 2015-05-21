Carl Icahn says underweight Apple bets will hurt funds' performance

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
NEW YORK May 21 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said Thursday that mutual funds will increasingly realize that being underweight shares of Apple will hurt their performance.
"They are underweight Apple in relation to the index funds, and I think more and more of these funds will realize that's going to hurt their performance in the future as Apple continues to launch new products in new categories and continues to grow earnings," Icahn told Reuters.
In an open letter to Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on his website on Monday, Icahn said Apple should be trading at $240, nearly double its current stock price, and that he believed the company was poised to enter the television market by 2016 and the automobile market by 2020. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.