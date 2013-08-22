Icahn says spoken again with Apple's Cook about size of buyback

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Carl Icahn has spoken again with Apple Inc's Tim Cook and plans a longer discussion with the chief executive next month about the size of the iPhone maker's buyback program, the activist investor tweeted on Thursday.
Last week, Icahn tweeted that he had discussed with Cook his view that the world's largest technology corporation should expand the size of its existing share buyback program.
"Spoke to Tim. Planning dinner in September. Tim believes in buyback and is doing one. What will be discussed is magnitude," the billionaire said on Twitter without elaborating.
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.