UPDATE 3-Icahn takes another $500 million bite out of Apple

By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 23 Activist investor Carl
Icahn picked up another $500 million of Apple Inc
shares on Thursday to take his investment in the iPhone maker to
$3.6 billion, while ratcheting up his months-long campaign to
pry open the company's cash hoard.
Icahn, who repeatedly has called Apple a "no brainer" even
as he wages a campaign to get it to return more cash to
shareholders, tweeted his latest move just a day after revealing
a position of over $3 billion in the company.
In a lengthy letter to shareholders filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Icahn urged
shareholders to vote "yea" to his proposal for a new $50 billion
buyback, and laid out familiar arguments as to why Apple should
share more of its $146 billion cash hoard.
Apple's strong market position in smartphones and tablets
does not justify the company's official stance that it needed to
maintain reserves to compete in a fast-evolving consumer
electronics industry, Icahn said.
He said the stock's price-to-earnings multiple stood 71
percent below the S&P 500's and that the shares could be worth
$840 if that gap was closed. An expansion of its capital return
program could help bridge that difference, while allowing the
company to express confidence in its own stock.
"Even if the story ended with Apple's existing product and
software lines, we would still choose to make Apple our largest
investment," Icahn said in the letter.
"But there is more to the story! (CEO) Tim Cook keeps saying
that he expects to introduce 'new products in new categories'
and yet very few people seem to be listening."
Apple on Thursday referred back to its December proxy
statement, in which it urged shareholders to vote down Icahn's
proposal, warning that it needed ready access to cash in a
fast-evolving and competitive mobile devices industry. Arch-foe
Samsung Electronics has grabbed market share from
Apple in past years wile a host of smaller rivals like Huawei
are aggressively competing in emerging markets.
Shares of Apple closed up 0.8 percent at $556.18.
NO BACKING DOWN
Icahn, known for decades of strong-arm tactics including
proxy fights against major corporations, appears to be stepping
up efforts in the technology realm.
On Wednesday, eBay Inc disclosed that Icahn had
taken a 0.82 percent stake in the company and was pressing for a
spinoff of PayPal, the ecommerce giant's fastest-growing and
most profitable division.
On Thursday, he set his sights again on Apple, accusing its
board of lacking investment management experience.
It was unclear when or how much stock the activist investor,
who in August began trying to get Cook to agree to a $150
billion buyback, now holds. In a letter to Cook made public on
Oct. 24, Icahn said he had increased his stake to 4.7 million
shares.
Apple's stock has surged 17 percent since Icahn first
disclosed a significant stake in the company on Aug. 13, when
the shares were trading below $500. An additional $500 million
investment on Thursday would translate into roughly 900,000
shares at current levels.
Apple is in the midst of returning $100 billion to
shareholders, including a total share repurchase program of $60
billion. It said it had already returned $43 billion in
dividends and repurchases.
But more could be done, Icahn argued.
"Given this massive net cash position and robust earnings
generation, Apple is perhaps the most overcapitalized company in
corporate history," Icahn said in his letter.