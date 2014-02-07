Apple shareholders should reject Icahn's buyback proposal -proxy advisor

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 7 Proxy advisory firm
Egan-Jones advised Apple Inc shareholders on Friday to
reject activist investor Carl Icahn's demand that the iPhone
maker expand its stock buyback program, a proposal that will be
put to a vote this month.
"The board and management team have demonstrated a strong
commitment to returning capital to shareholders over the past
two years," the firm, the smallest of the three major proxy
advisory outfits, said in a report obtained by Reuters on
Friday.
Icahn is waging a campaign to get Apple to return more cash
to shareholders and has filed a resolution proposing that it
gives back $50 billion more through share buybacks. That
proposal will be put to a vote at Apple's Feb 28 shareholders'
meeting.