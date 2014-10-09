Icahn urges Apple to repurchase more shares

Oct 9 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn
urged Apple Inc's board to start a tender offer to
repurchase shares using a part of its $133 billion cash pile.
"We believe Apple is dramatically undervalued in today's
market, and the more shares repurchased now, the more each
remaining shareholder will benefit ...," Icahn said in a letter
to Apple's board. (bit.ly/1sk0yQO)
The investor, who owns about 53 million Apple shares, has in
the past urged Apple to return more of its cash to shareholders
and pressured the company to increase its stock buyback program
and raise its dividend.
"To preemptively diffuse any cynical criticism that you may
encounter with respect to our request ... we hereby commit not
to tender any of our shares if the company consummates any form
of a tender offer at any price," Icahn wrote.
Apple shares were up 1 percent at $101.78 in premarket
trading on Thursday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)