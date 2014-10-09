Icahn says he will "never" run a proxy fight at Apple

BRIEF-Iberian minerals' unit signed a JV agreement with Coronet Metals
* Iberian Minerals Ltd - unit has signed a definitive joint venture agreement ("JV") with Coronet Metals Inc
BOSTON Oct 9 Carl Icahn, who is calling on Apple to buy back more of its shares, said that he would not mount a proxy fight with the company to press his point.
Speaking on CNBC, Icahn said "There will never be a proxy fight with Apple and me," underscoring that he has confidence in the company's Chief Executive Tim Cook. Pressed into saying what he might do if Apple rebuffs his call to buy back more shares, Icahn said he would still be the company's friend.
"I'm their buddy," he said.
* KBR - awarded contract by PT Chevron Pacific Indonesia for engineering, construction management services for Chevron's operating fields in Sumatra
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S