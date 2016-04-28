Carl Icahn says sold entire Apple stake - CNBC

NEW YORK, April 28 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said Thursday he had sold his entire stake in Apple Inc, citing the risk of China's influence on the stock.

Icahn, in an interview with cable television network CNBC, also said he was still cautious on the U.S. stock market and that there would be a "day of reckoning" unless there was fiscal stimulus. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)