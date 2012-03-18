UPDATE 2-Apple to host call on cash balances

March 18 Apple Inc said it would host a
conference call on Monday morning to discuss the outcome of
discussions about its cash balance.
Apple has $98 billion in cash and securities, a hoard that
has been drawing calls by investors to put the massive reserves
to work.
Wall Street has increasingly bet that Apple will this year
return cash to shareholders, taking their cue from Chief
Executive Tim Cook's comments about "active discussions" at the
top levels about the matter.
Cook recently said he had been "thinking very deeply" about
investors' demands that the iPad and iPod maker return some of
the cash to shareholders via a dividend.
"Frankly speaking, it's more than we need to run the
company," Cook said at the annual shareholders meeting in
February.
Analysts have said the return of cash to shareholders could
take the form of a one-time dividend or share buyback to address
a longstanding desire on the part of investors, while
potentially opening the stock to a new class of investors who
seek a dividend yield.
"A dividend makes sense," said Shaw Wu, analyst with Sterne
Agee. The decision "is probably going to be pretty binary. It's
going to be either yes or no. Many are hoping the answer is
going to be yes.
"It's more likely they are considering it. I am not sure
they are going to necessarily say it's to be effective
immediately," Wu said.
On the possibility of a buyback, Wu said it would be
possible, but the value to shareholders would be more
questionable.
"The issue with (a) buyback is that the payback for
investors is not as tangible. With a dividend, you get a check
in the mail," Wu said.
Wu discounted the possibility of a stock split, saying it
makes it more difficult to beat earnings consensus numbers.
Mounting anticipation over a buyback, along with hopes the
newest iPad will keep sales momentum strong, helped propel
Apple's stock to a record high this month past $600 a share.
The call, to be held at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) on Monday,
will not provide an update on the current quarter nor will it
touch upon any topics other than cash, Apple said in a statement
on Sunday.
Apple declined to comment further on the press advisory.