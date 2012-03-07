CEO Cook kicks off Apple's iPad-unveiling event

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Apple Inc is expected to take the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad on Wednesday, hoping the latest version of its tablet can safeguard its dominance as rivals from Amazon to Samsung pile into the market.

CEO Tim Cook, presiding over his biggest product launch since 2011's voice-enabled iPhone 4S, has so far not introduced the highly anticipated third iteration of the tablet, which commands upwards of two-thirds of the growing market. Cook kicked off Wednesday's event reiterating his confidence in the rapid expansion of mobile computing.

The company tends to reserve the most anticipated details - including pricing - for towards the end of its tightly scripted launches. The latest iPad is expected to sport 4G or faster wireless technology, a quicker processor and better screen.