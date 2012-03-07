CEO Cook kicks off Apple's iPad-unveiling event

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Apple Inc
is expected to take the wraps off a faster 4G-equipped iPad on
Wednesday, hoping the latest version of its tablet can safeguard
its dominance as rivals from Amazon to Samsung
pile into the market.
CEO Tim Cook, presiding over his biggest product launch
since 2011's voice-enabled iPhone 4S, has so far not introduced
the highly anticipated third iteration of the tablet, which
commands upwards of two-thirds of the growing market. Cook
kicked off Wednesday's event reiterating his confidence in the
rapid expansion of mobile computing.
The company tends to reserve the most anticipated details -
including pricing - for towards the end of its tightly scripted
launches. The latest iPad is expected to sport 4G or faster
wireless technology, a quicker processor and better
screen.