Photo of seemingly frail Jobs appears on Web

LOS ANGELES Aug 26 A photograph appearing to
show an emaciated Steve Jobs surfaced on celebrity website TMZ,
which said the picture was taken on Friday, two days after he
resigned as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) CEO.
The photograph on TMZ.com showed Jobs clad in a black
knee-length gown, supported by an unidentified man beside a car
in a sunny, unknown locale.
Photos of the Silicon Valley legend, who on Wednesday
dropped a bombshell on Wall Street and Apple fans when he
passed the CEO reins over to right-hand man Tim Cook, have
surfaced on various tabloids this year.
The health of the pancreatic cancer survivor has been a
constant source of speculation.
TMZ's photo, credited to Pacific Coast News, ignited a
firestorm of indignation on Twitter.
"Leave Steve alone @TMZ. You guys are low as you can go.
This is what's called 'journalism' these days. Seriously
disgusted," brian-tong tweeted.
TMZ declined to comment. Celebrity photo website Pacific
Coast News said it had snapped the photograph and then sold it
exclusively to TMZ. Apple declined to comment.
