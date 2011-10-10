UPDATE 1-Apple employee celebration of Jobs next week

BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO on CNBC says "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 A celebration of Steve Jobs' life by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) will be held next week, Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a memo to employees on Monday.
The event will be held at an outdoor amphitheater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Oct. 19, Cook said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
"Like many of you, I have experienced the saddest days of my lifetime and shed many tears during the past week," Cook said. "And I've found comfort in both telling and listening to stories about Steve."
Jobs died last Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle with a rare form of pancreatic cancer. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Bonterra Energy Corp - Average daily production of 12,134 boe per day in Q4, a decrease of three percent compared to Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Arconic Inc. raised questions on Tuesday about the analysis behind Elliott Management's proxy campaign, further escalating the battle between the specialty metals maker and its largest shareholder.