Apple earnings to showcase iPhone strength

* Fiscal Q4 revenue seen at $29.6 billion
* Q4 EPS expected at $7.38 per share
* Investors to focus on holiday quarter
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 18 Apple Inc once
more faces lofty expectations after smashing iPhone sales
records, but Wall Street remains confident the world's largest
technology company will deliver another bumper quarter.
Investors worried about crumbling consumer spending, a
darkening economic outlook and the rapid expansion of Google
Inc's Android mobile software got some assurance after
the company moved 4 million iPhone 4S units in three days --
more than double its predecessor -- despite lukewarm reviews.
Apple's shareholders have had plenty to fret about since
August, when Steve Jobs handed the reins to Tim Cook.
The company then lost its leading visionary and co-founder
when he died Oct. 5. Some analysts say the short-term disruption
offered a brief window for rivals like Google and its foremost
Android partner, Samsung , to swoop in.
But the world's largest technology company by market value
is expected to present a positive short-term picture -- sparked
by roaring sales of its iPhone and iPad -- when it reports
results for the July-September period Tuesday.
The iPhone 4S sales numbers catapulted Apple's shares to a
record high last week, even though some of that rally rested on
the iPhone 4S being available in two additional countries and
more telecoms carriers from launch day.
The record sales have heightened expectations for the
current quarter, which many investors expect will be enormous
for Apple.
"The quarter we are focusing on is the holiday quarter,"
said Channing Smith, co-manager of the Capital Advisors Growth
Fund, which owns Apple shares.
"We expect Apple to absolutely blow the doors off during
Christmas."
Still, Apple has encountered a few uncharacteristic glitches
or hiccups since Jobs exited in August. While the iPhone 4S rode
pent-up demand and wider availability to record numbers, the
initial response was disappointment over a lack of design
changes.
And while the woes of rivals such as Research in Motion
-- which experienced its severest outage last week --
appear to benefit Apple, the impending re-launch of Microsoft
Corp and Nokia into the mobile arena and the
increasing footprint of Android could hit Apple's sales.
Others worry that Apple's shares have gone too far, too
fast.
On Monday, BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis lowered his
recommendation on Apple to hold, citing a steep run-up in price
and some short-term turbulence such as some risk to profit
margin from education pricing discounts offered on some Apple
products and competition to the iPad from low-cost
manufacturers.
"The company has to constantly set records just to meet
expectations," Gillis said. "There is nothing wrong with Apple's
business model or execution, but we do see that sentiment is
overwhelmingly positive."
"It is possible shares pull back below $400, possibly even
this week after the earnings report," he added.
For Cook and his executive bench, quarterly results offer
what some analysts say is a welcome opportunity to focus on
business, after headlines were dominated for a fortnight by
Jobs' passing, which ignited a spontaneous outpouring of grief
and sympathy from heads of state, Silicon Valley royalty and
across the Internet.
Apple's iPhone delivers more than 40 percent of its revenue
and provides much of the growth momentum. Wall Street has begun
building in projections for up to 30 million of the smartphones
sold in the December quarter, the crucial holiday period.
As with previous quarters, Apple -- which provides
current-quarter estimates that Wall Street says are typically
conservative -- needs to truly surpass expectations to drive a
share rally, analysts said.
Current average projections put fiscal fourth-quarter
revenue at $29.6 billion and earnings per share at $7.38.
But according to StarMine SmartEstimates, which places more
emphasis on the timeliest forecasts by the most historically
accurate analysts, Apple is expected to post earnings of $7.47
per share -- about 2.4 percent above the average estimate.
Revenue could come in at $29.8 billion -- about 1 percent
above the average expectation.
BEYOND IPHONES
Some investors recommend looking beyond merely iPhones and
looking at Apple's other main devices: the two-year-old iPad,
and the stalwart Macintosh line of desktop and laptop computers.
Wall Street in general expects sales somewhere in the
neighborhood of 20 million to 22 million iPhones in the
September quarter, north of 4 million Macs, and about 10 million
iPads.
"Investors have plenty to look forward to from Apple as the
year comes to a close, including stronger than expected demand
for the new iPhone 4S, a strengthened digital ecosystem with the
recent launch of the iOS 5 and iCloud, the continued momentum
around the iPad 2," Ticonderoga Securities analyst Brian White
said.
Beyond 2011, the picture is less clear. Many analysts expect
Apple, sustaining its long-established product cycle, to unveil
the third version of the iPad, which helped create the tablet
computing market that it still dominates.
But rivals aren't sitting still. Microsoft is gearing up to
launch Windows 8 for tablets, and its new phone operating
software will soon debut on new partner Nokia.
Google, whose Android is already the world's most-used
mobile software, continues to score partners. And Samsung,
riding Android's success, may overtake Apple as the world's
bestselling smartphone brand in the fourth quarter and beyond.
Still, investor enthusiasm for Apple continues for now.
"It's very hard to find any type of problem in the
business," Capital Advisors Growth Fund's Smith said.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Edwin Chan; Editing by Gary
Hill)