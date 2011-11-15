UPDATE 2-Disney CEO Iger on Apple board, Levinson chairman

* Iger brings media expertise, contacts
* Genetech chairman becomes Apple chairman
* Post-Jobs appointments come amid rising media ambitions
(Rewrites first paragraph; adds details on Iger)
Nov 15 Apple Inc (AAPL.O), shoring up its board
after the death of Silicon Valley legend Steve Jobs, has added
Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) chief executive Bob Iger as a director,
a move that should help propel its media ambitions.
Iger's appointment to the board of directors comes as Apple
moves deeper into the media business with its iTunes store --
selling music and videos directly to consumers.
And many on Wall Street also expect an attempt to shake-up
the fragmented television market.
Jobs and Iger had maintained a strong relationship after
Disney bought Pixar - which Jobs took over in 1986 - for about
$7.4 billion in 2006.
Genentech Inc Chairman Arthur Levinson will become
chairman, replacing Jobs, who died in October after a
years-long struggle with cancer. Levinson had been a co-lead
Apple director since 2005, alongside Avon Products Inc's
(AVP.N) Andrea Jung.
Analysts have said Jobs absence would trigger major changes
for the board, elevating them beyond being merely advisors to a
visionary leader.
The board may have to take more control, be less
deferential to new CEO Tim Cook than it was to Jobs and meet
more often, they said. [ID:nN1E77P1SQ]
Some have raised concerns about how Jobs managed to keep
his board in the dark about his health, which was a topic of
constant speculation in the years before his death.
In Walter Isaacson's best-selling biography of the Silicon
Valley icon, it was revealed the charismatic Jobs had sometimes
lied about his condition.
Disney's corporate empire encompasses TV network ABC,
sports cable channel ESPN, movie and animation studios and
theme parks and resorts.
Apple shares were broadly unchanged at $389.12 in after
hours trading. They have slid around 4 percent since the start
of the month.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan and Poornima Gupta; editing by
Richard Chang and Andre Grenon)