版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 22日 星期二 02:07 BJT

Apple set to ship electric car by 2019 - WSJ

Sept 21 Apple Inc has designated building an electric car as a "committed project" and has set a target shipping date for 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The project has been code-named Titan and its leaders have been given permission to triple the 600-person project team, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)

Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐