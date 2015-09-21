Apple set to ship electric car by 2019 - WSJ

Sept 21 Apple Inc has designated building an electric car as a "committed project" and has set a target shipping date for 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The project has been code-named Titan and its leaders have been given permission to triple the 600-person project team, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)

