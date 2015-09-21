Apple set to ship electric car by 2019 - WSJ

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Apple Inc has designated building an electric car as a "committed project" and has set a target shipping date for 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The project has been code-named Titan and its leaders have been given permission to triple the 600-person project team, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1NPb7Xr)
Apple was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.