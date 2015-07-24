RPT-Apple's India test: how to gain volume and meet aspiration

(Repeats article first published late on Thursday. No changes
to text)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI, July 23 With only a tiny share of the
world's fastest-growing major smartphone market, Apple Inc
is stepping up its push into India, with a first
targeted TV advertising campaign, expanded retail network and
promotional financing schemes.
For years, India has been a low priority for Apple as
spending power is weaker than in China, where the company's
iPhones swiftly became must-have devices after their 2007
launch.
But Apple is now looking to build on a 93 percent increase
in its iPhone sales in India in April-June, which for the first
time outpaced growth in China, of 87 percent - albeit from a low
base. Apple has just a 2 percent share of India's smartphone
market, while South Korean rival Samsung Electronics
accounts for around one third of volume sales with its range of
Android phones.
The India push coincides with Apple missing elevated
expectations when it reported earnings earlier this week,
prompting some investors to question how long
double-digit growth can continue.
"Apple is consciously expanding its distribution in India
and pushing its products aggressively. The marketing spend too
is a part of that," said Jaideep Mehta, managing director for
India and South Asia at tech research firm IDC.
Executives at several electronics retail chains and Apple
distributors said the Cupertino-based firm was chasing shelf
space to make its gadgets more visible, and has more than
doubled the number of distributors to five.
Apple has also brought in a new senior executive to take
charge solely of the Indian market, industry sources said, and
has placed advertisements for a policy adviser to help it work
with New Delhi's bureaucracy.
The company declined to comment on its India strategy.
"Apple's single-minded focus for India is on volume," said a
senior executive at an electronics chain store, who declined to
be named. "They have increased distributors and want to reach
out to smaller cities."
BALANCING VOLUME, ASPIRATION
Analysts say much of the high growth in iPhone sales in
India has come from earlier models such as the 4S, 5S and 5C,
which are sold more cheaply.
"Apple is an aspirational brand. They will (have to) balance
their volume push with that to get growth," said IDC's Mehta.
That could be tough in a market where you can buy around
eight basic-level smartphones for the upwards-of-50,000 rupee
($785) price of a new iPhone.
Taking to Indian TV screens for the first time, Apple plays
up the aspirational appeal of its phones, showing a glamorous
Indian bride using Facetime, Apple's video calling feature, to
send coy flashes to her groom of a henna-ed hand or skirt hem
before their wedding.
In addition, Apple offers financing schemes where buyers of
its latest iPhone 6 can pay in monthly instalments, and has
launched Apple Music, a cloud-based music streaming service, for
just 120 rupees ($1.88) a month in India - a fifth of the price
in the United States.
The company has offered easy financing schemes in India
before, but retailers say the focus on operations and marketing
show Apple is now more seriously targeting the market.
And there's plenty of market for it to aim at.
"The premium smartphone market will be close to 8 million
units in 2015," said Neil Shah, analyst at Counterpoint. "Apple
has a lot of room to grow and capture a significant share of
that," he added, noting Apple sold just over a million iPhones
in India in the year to April.
