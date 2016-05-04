India rejects Apple's plan to import used iPhones

MUMBAI May 4 India has rejected a plan by Apple
Inc to import used iPhones, government officials said,
a blow to the U.S. tech giant which has been seeking to revive
flagging sales of its flagship smartphones.
Apple sells what it calls refurbished iPhones at a discount
in some countries including the United States, and extending
this practice to India would have likely helped it gain market
share against competitors with much cheaper offerings.
India, which has been pushing a 'Make in India' initiative
to enhance the competitiveness of its manufacturing industry,
rejected the proposal citing rules against importing used
electronics.
"India does not encourage dumping or recycling of hazardous
materials," NN Kaul, a spokesman for India's telecom ministry
said.
An Apple spokeswoman in Singapore did not immediately
respond to an email seeking comment.
In India, the average smartphone sells for less than $150.
By contrast, the newly launched iPhone SE sells for a suggested
retail price of 39,000 rupees ($585) in India - also much higher
than its U.S. price of $399 due to import duties and
distribution costs.
Refurbished iPhones are usually devices that have been
returned by buyers or are repaired to factory condition after
damage.
Apple's proposal was opposed by domestic phone makers who
claim selling used iPhones would breach India's anti-dumping
rules. The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers
Association had written to India's telecom ministry to stall the
move.
($1 = 66.5500 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)