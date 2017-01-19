Indian government wants Apple, but not all officials are biting

* India says to keep "open mind" on Apple investment
By Sanjeev Miglani and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 19 Some Indian officials have
baulked at Apple's demands for concessions before it
assembles iPhones there, raising doubts about a spring deadline
to launch a key project in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
campaign to lure foreign investors.
The country is still keen for the U.S. tech giant to produce
its signature smartphones there, and Information Technology
Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that India would
keep an "open mind" in negotiations.
"We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in
India," he said.
But Apple Inc's long list of demands, including tax
concessions and several other policy exceptions, still faces
resistance from officials who consider it excessive and unfair
on foreign companies already operating in India.
Their caution underlines how Modi's ambition to make India a
global manufacturing hub, in order to drive the economy and
create jobs for millions of people entering the workforce each
year, will not be easy.
"We have not done this for anyone," said a senior government
official whose department is one of several involved in
evaluating the Apple proposal. "If we do this, we must see a lot
of value addition."
Another official involved in the review said the government
should make policies for the industry, not individual companies.
"Apple is coming here because it sees a lucrative market,
this is not a favour being done to India."
Competitors such as South Korea's Samsung Electronics
and China's Xiaomi have already set up manufacturing
in the country.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
LETTER SPELLS OUT DEMANDS
Modi met Apple CEO Tim Cook last May and discussed iPhone
production in India.
Where any plant would be located and how many people it
might employ have yet to be finalised, although it would likely
involve thousands of jobs.
Attracting such a household name would be a valuable
advertisement for a country shaking off a reputation for
stifling bureaucracy, but officials are wary of tailoring rules
to individual investors.
"What Apple is trying to do, if it happens, I think it will
be available to everybody in the industry. I don't see the
government of India making discriminatory policies," said Arvind
Vohra, chief executive at Gionee India, part of Chinese
smartphone maker Gionee.
It is setting up a local manufacturing plant under India's
existing rules.
From Apple's point of view, the ambitious timeline agreed by
Modi and Cook reflected its need to capture more of the
fast-growing Indian market, where it has only about 2 percent
share as iPhone sales in the United State and China have slowed.
In a letter sent to the prime minister's office on Oct. 13
and seen by Reuters, it called on the government to "make the
environment attractive" for it to make phones for the Indian
market as well as for export.
On the matter of duties, it said high import taxes on
smartphones could lead to retaliation from trading blocs.
"This would increase the cost of India manufactured
smartphones and in turn limit India's ambition of becoming a
smartphone hub for the rest of the world."
Despite the reluctance of some officials, Modi could
intervene to get the Apple project back on schedule.
In June, the government relaxed local sourcing rules for
foreign retailers like Apple barely a month after the finance
ministry turned down the company's request for a waiver.
The company and its partners have reportedly won significant
concessions before in other markets.
MEETING NEXT WEEK
On Jan. 25, the departments of industry, information
technology and electronics, and finance will meet Apple
executives to consider the conditions set out by the firm in
India, government officials said.
In May, Modi and Cook agreed to work towards a "package" of
four projects: assembling iPhones, opening Apple stores,
importing certified pre-owned iPhones and refurbishing them in
India, according to the letter.
Apple said its initial focus was to set up manufacturing of
iPhones in India over two phases, the first of which was to be
introduced by spring this year.
But after conducting due diligence on what it would take to
get the project going, it determined its entry was "dependent on
government support on a number of pre-requisites."
The Cupertino, Calif.-based company listed a set of seven
demands. Among them, it sought duty exemption on raw materials
for manufacturing, components and capital equipment for 15 years
for both domestic and export markets.
Apple also sought a change in rules that would govern how it
could import defective iPhones to repair and export them again,
a move it said was crucial for it to keep supporting and
repairing older models of the iPhone.
Currently, Indian rules restrict such imports to phones that
are no older than three years.
Apple asked for the government's help in quickly processing
a request for a ruling from Indian tax authorities on transfer
pricing agreements between its affiliates.
It also identified India's customs procedures as a hurdle to
manufacturing and asked the government to make them less
onerous.
"For trusted traders inspections need to be less intrusive -
this means less boxes opened," Apple wrote. "The complete
process should not require more than thirty minutes."
