Apple boss to meet India's Modi and his gold iPhone

| MUMBAI
MUMBAI May 20 When Apple Inc CEO Tim
Cook meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend as
part of an Asian tour aimed at boosting sales, he will sit down
with a man whose penchant for a selfie - often using his gold
iPhone - can get him into trouble.
Modi breached electoral rules when he photographed himself
holding his party's symbol of a lotus flower immediately after
casting his vote in the 2014 general election, one of the many
selfies he regularly takes with his Apple phone.
Cook meets the 65-year old prime minister in New Delhi on
Saturday, and will be hoping Modi's enthusiasm for phones can
help Apple as it tries to bolster sales in India.
While smartphone usage is surging as the middle class
swells, most Indians still can't afford Apple's iPhones and the
company has only about 2 percent market share in a country where
100 million phones were sold last year.
Apart from snapping the usual selfie, Modi is likely to tell
Cook that if Apple wants to sell more phones in India, it should
make them there, and help the prime minister realise his
ambition of turning the country into a manufacturing powerhouse.
Cook will also have to remember not to come between Modi and
his love of the limelight: on a trip to Silicon Valley in
September Modi appeared to shove Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg
aside so that the cameras could capture him fully.
Cook and Modi's meeting will cap an unusually long trip to
India that has seen the Apple boss pray at an elephant-god
temple in Mumbai, watch cricket and dine with Bollywood stars.
(Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Mark Potter)