Beats co-founder Iovine could be key Apple deal ingredient

May 9 When music producer Jimmy Iovine pitched
his friend Steve Jobs on a streaming music service in 2003, the
Apple founder was unconvinced.
Now, 11 years later, Jobs' successor looks poised to pay
generously for a more evolved version of that service, and to
bring on board Iovine into the bargain, betting that he can
bring Apple some of the same creative flair that has made him a
legend in the music business.
Iovine, CEO and co-founder of the Beats headphones and music
streaming service Apple is close to buying for $3.2 billion, is
best known as the co-founder of Interscope records, a rap music
pioneer which has since branched out to include acts like Lady
Gaga and U2.
If he does join Apple, the 61-year-old producer could lend a
hand to CEO Tim Cook and try to bolster its subscription music
services - which have yet to catch fire - as well as at iTunes,
which has seen growth in downloads virtually evaporate.
A source familiar with the deal said Iovine would likely
leave his record label and join Apple to run Beats, but it
hasn't been determined if he would take on a greater role. It
also isn't yet clear whether Beats would operate as an
independent unit or to whom its executives would report.
After working as a sound engineer for artists such as Bruce
Springsteen, Iovine in 1989 co-founded Interscope, which became
one of the largest U.S. music labels. It took a bet on rap music
that was controversial at the time, given the music's explicit
lyrics. The political uproar eventually prompted Time Warner
having to sell the label. It was bought by Universal Music
Group, in 1995.
"He's one of these guys that bring intangibles," said Bill
Werde, entrepreneur at Guggenheim Digital and former editorial
director at Billboard magazine. "Sometimes you need a jolt of
energy and Jimmy is certainly a guy who can provide that."
In a Jan 2013 interview with AllThingsD, Iovine said he
pitched a subscription service to Apple's Jobs around 2003, but
the Silicon Valley icon was not keen on it right away. Still,
Iovine is said to be have been close to Jobs and helped him
broker deals to co-market products such as a U2-branded iPod and
music videos by the rapper 50 Cent holding an iPod.
Iovine founded Beats in 2006 with rapper Dr. Dre and its
big, distinctive headphones found wide distribution, including
in Apple stores. The brand launched a music streaming service
earlier this year. It remains a fledgling venture although it
has gotten attention for what some say is a unique ability to
personalize music. Iovine met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in March
2013 to discuss the music service.
Iovine's music industry relationships will be valuable to
Apple because they could make licensing for a future streaming
service easier. The company's iTunes' revenue, which includes
apps and books in addition to music, has decelerated, with
growth dropping below 10 percent in the most recent quarter,
according to BTIG Research.
In his own words, Iovine has said he has been "shocked at
how culturally inept most consumer electronics companies are."
"Subscription needs a programmer," he told AllThingsD. "It
needs culture. And tech guys can't do that. They don't even know
who to hire. They're utilities."
