Apple Pay to launch on Monday, more banks signed on

CUPERTINO, Calif. Oct 16 Apple Inc's new electronic payments service will launch on Monday, after the iPhone maker signed up another 500 banks to support a feature that competes with eBay Inc's PayPal and other online systems.

CEO Tim Cook, speaking at an event at which Apple is expected to unveil holiday-season tablets, also said developers were beginning to design apps for its upcoming Watch. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
