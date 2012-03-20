CORRECTED-Apple's new iPad much hotter than prior model-test

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 3
ZURICH, March 3 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.25 percent at 8,640 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Apple Inc's new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, or up to 13 degrees F (8 C) hotter than the previous iPad under similar conditions, according to a test run by influential reviewer Consumer Reports.
The consumer watchdog, investigating numerous claims online that the third iteration of the iPad could get uncomfortably hot after heavy usage, used a thermal imaging camera to ascertain the front and rear of the tablet could hit 116 degrees Fahrenheit after 45 minutes of running Infinity Blade II.
A similar test performed on the iPad 2 found that the latest version of the gadget could run 12 to 13 degrees F hotter than iPad 2, depending on whether it was plugged in, Consumer Reports said in its findings.
