CORRECTED-Apple's new iPad much hotter than prior model-test

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 Apple Inc's new iPad reached temperatures of 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius) after 45 minutes of running an intense action game, or up to 13 degrees F (8 C) hotter than the previous iPad under similar conditions, according to a test run by influential reviewer Consumer Reports.

The consumer watchdog, investigating numerous claims online that the third iteration of the iPad could get uncomfortably hot after heavy usage, used a thermal imaging camera to ascertain the front and rear of the tablet could hit 116 degrees Fahrenheit after 45 minutes of running Infinity Blade II.

A similar test performed on the iPad 2 found that the latest version of the gadget could run 12 to 13 degrees F hotter than iPad 2, depending on whether it was plugged in, Consumer Reports said in its findings.

