Apple has sold 3 mln of its new iPad since launch

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Apple Inc has sold 3 million units of the new iPad since sales began on Friday, setting a first-weekend record for the iPad, which for the first time came with 4G capability.

The company said in a statement on Monday, hours after it announced it would begin to pay a quarterly dividend and commence share buybacks, that the latest version of the iPad would be sold in 24 more countries by March 23, including Italy and Spain, in addition to the initial 11.

