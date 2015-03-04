版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 5日 星期四 06:41 BJT

Apple to delay larger iPad production till September-report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 Apple Inc will delay the start of production on a larger, 12.9-inch iPad until around September because of problems involving the display panel supply, said a report by Bloomberg News citing people familiar with the company's plans as saying.

Production on the bigger tablet had been scheduled to begin this quarter, Bloomberg cited one of the people as saying. (Reporting by Edwin Chan)

