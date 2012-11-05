版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 5日 星期一

Apple says sold 3 mln iPads since Friday

Nov 5 Apple Inc said it sold three million iPads in the three days since Friday, when it launched the new iPad mini and the fourth-generation iPad.

This was double the first weekend sales of 1.5 million for Wi-Fi only models for the third generation iPad sold in March, Apple said on Monday.

