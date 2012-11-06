UPDATE 4-Apple sells 3 million iPads over first weekend

* Apple mini sales look set to exceed analysts' views
* Some shipments delayed until later this month
* Shares rise 1.35 percent
By Poornima Gupta and Sinead Carew
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Nov 5 Apple Inc
sold 3 million of its new iPads in the first three days the
tablet computers were available, driving optimism for a strong
holiday quarter despite intensifying competition.
Sales of the 7.9-inch iPad mini and fourth-generation
9.7-inch version, both Wi-Fi only models, were double the
first-weekend sales of the Wi-Fi iPad sold in March, Apple said
on Monday.
Apple did not break out numbers for the crucial iPad mini, a
smaller version of the original tablet designed to spearhead its
foray into a segment now dominated by Amazon.com Inc's
Kindle Fire and Google Inc's Nexus 7.
Analysts estimate that about 2.3 million of the new iPads
sold over the weekend were the mini-tablets, surpassing
expectations of 1 million to 1.5 million.
Wall Street, which was disappointed with Apple's latest
quarterly earnings, had been looking to the iPad mini to boost
demand during the crucial year-end holiday shopping season as
competition reaches a fever pitch. Microsoft Corp
became the latest major entrant to the market last month with
the Windows-driven Surface.
While lines for the new iPads appeared lighter than usual
for a new Apple product when they began selling at stores on
Friday, the company said demand was so strong that it
"practically sold out of iPad minis."
Apple had never before introduced two different iPad models
in one quarter. Raymond James analyst Tavis McCourt said that
while the sales numbers looked good, the company would need to
sell another 20 million iPads this quarter to meet his estimate.
"There's still a lot of wood to chop in the quarter,"
McCourt said.
The company said it had already shipped many of the new
iPads ordered before the release date, but some would not be
sent out until later this month.
"We set a new launch weekend record and practically sold out
of iPad minis," Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in a
statement. "We're working hard to build more quickly to meet the
incredible demand."
HOLIDAY SALES CRUCIAL
Apple shares closed up 1.35 percent at $584.62 on Nasdaq on
Monday, but that was still 17 percent below the record high set
in September.
The strong sales numbers for the iPads came despite both the
iPad mini and fourth generation iPad being priced much above
competing tablets. The iPad mini's $329 price had prompted some
analysts to conclude that the higher price tag may hurt demand.
But Apple is still maintaining its industry leading margins
with the smaller tablet, according to a teardown analysis of the
tablet by research firm IHS iSuppli.
The Wi-Fi only iPad mini carries a bill of materials of
$188.00, IHS iSuppli said, adding that the cost goes up to $198
when manufacturing expenses are added in.
"This differs markedly from Amazon's 7-inch Kindle Fire HD
and Google's Nexus 7 tablets, both of which are essentially
low-margin or no-margin giveaways at a $199.00 retail price,"
Andrew Rassweiler, senior principal analyst, teardown services,
for IHS, said.
But the California company's dominance of the tablet market
eroded in the third quarter as both consumer and commercial
shipments declined, partly as people waited for the new iPad
mini, while rival Samsung Electronics more than
doubled its share, according to tablet shipment numbers from
research firm IDC.
Apple's share of the tablet market fell to 50.4 percent from
59.7 percent in the third quarter while Samsung was No.2 with
18.4 percent followed by Amazon with 9 percent. Samsung's market
share a year ago was 6.5 percent.
The 7.9-inch iPad mini marks Apple's first foray into the
smaller-tablet segment and is the company's first major new
device since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs last year.
Versions of iPads with both Wi-Fi and cellular connections
will not ship in the United States for another few weeks. And
both will be available in more countries later this year.
Apple heads into the current quarter after refreshing almost
all of its product lines, from Macintosh computers to tablets.
"We believe the iPad mini has the opportunity to surpass the
sales of the regular-sized iPads over the next several years,"
said Topeka Capital analyst Brian White.