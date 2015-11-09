Apple's iPad Pro to go on sale Wednesday

Nov 9 Apple Inc said its iPad Pro will be available for ordering online on Wednesday and will arrive at stores later this week.

The 12.9 inch tablet, which starts at $799 but costs more than $1,000 if buyers also want a keyboard and an optional stylus, will be available in more than 40 countries including the United States, the UK, China and Japan. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)