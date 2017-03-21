Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329

BRIEF-Medicure qtrly loss per share C$0.33
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.
Apple also said its smaller iPhone SE model will be available in 32 and 128 gigabyte (GB) versions, replacing the 16 GB and 64 GB models. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock