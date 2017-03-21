版本:
Apple unveils new iPad starting at $329

March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.

Apple also said its smaller iPhone SE model will be available in 32 and 128 gigabyte (GB) versions, replacing the 16 GB and 64 GB models. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
