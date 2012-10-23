版本:
Apple's iPad mini to start at $329, go on sale Friday

SAN JOSE Oct 23 Apple Inc will sell its new 7.9-inch "iPad mini" for $329 and up, higher than some industry observers had expected.

The company, which hopes to beat back rivals such as Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc with their $199 seven-inch tablets, said online sales will begin on Friday and shipments start a week later.

