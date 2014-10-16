版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 17日 星期五 02:08 BJT

Apple's new iPad Air starts at $499

CUPERTINO, Calif. Oct 16 Apple Inc said on Thursday its new iPad Air will go for $499, and the smaller iPad mini will sell for $399 and above. Pre-orders begin on Friday.

Executives introduced the new tablets that will lead Apple's battle for holiday-season spending. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐